Black Cult Premiere New Song "Cosmic Storm" From Upcoming New Album "Nekropola"
Black Cult premiere a new song entitled "Cosmic Storm", taken from their upcoming new album "Nekropola". Their new record will be out in stores March 27th via GrimmDistribution and InsArt Records.
Check out now "Cosmic Storm" below.
Track list:
01. Parasite
02. Cosmic Storm
03. Likantropija
04. Misanthropic Luciferian Psalm
05. Nekropola
06. Fear Is For Fools
07. Nistavilo
08. Catharsis
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Black Cult Premiere New Song 'Cosmic Storm'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.