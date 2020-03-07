Black Cult Premiere New Song "Cosmic Storm" From Upcoming New Album "Nekropola"

Black Cult premiere a new song entitled "Cosmic Storm", taken from their upcoming new album "Nekropola". Their new record will be out in stores March 27th via GrimmDistribution and InsArt Records.

Check out now "Cosmic Storm" below.





Track list:

01. Parasite

02. Cosmic Storm

03. Likantropija

04. Misanthropic Luciferian Psalm

05. Nekropola

06. Fear Is For Fools

07. Nistavilo

08. Catharsis