Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Song & Music Video “Eradicate”
Heaven Shall Burn have premiered a new official music video for their track “Eradicate“. The band had Isaac Nabwana helm the clip. The band’s new double-album “Of Truth And Sacrifice” is scheduled for a March 20th release date by Century Media Records.
Their guitarist Mark Weichert commented:
“We are big fans of Isaac Nabwana. His energy, creativity and his uncompromisingness to chase his dreams to create new perspectives and improvements for his environment is absolutely unique and inspiring. A few years ago I read an article about him and his movie called “Who killed Captain Alex?” which was incredibly fascinating. I followed his work ever since.
It is a great honor to become part of the Wakaliwood set. Those few minutes of the charming action-movie-madness means more to us than any other shiny Hollywood video clip. While working with Isaac we instantly felt like young boys again, who are seeing a Schwarzenegger or Bud Spencer movie for the first time. It was immensely important to us to get an authentic Wakaliwood video. The chance to work with the legendary VJ-Emmie as an commentator made it even more special to us.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
WVRM Premiere New Song “Years Of Lead”
- Next Article:
Human Impact (Ex-Unsane, Etc.) Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.