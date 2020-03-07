"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Song & Music Video “Eradicate”

posted Mar 7, 2020 at 3:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Heaven Shall Burn have premiered a new official music video for their track “Eradicate“. The band had Isaac Nabwana helm the clip. The band’s new double-album “Of Truth And Sacrifice” is scheduled for a March 20th release date by Century Media Records.

Their guitarist Mark Weichert commented:

“We are big fans of Isaac Nabwana. His energy, creativity and his uncompromisingness to chase his dreams to create new perspectives and improvements for his environment is absolutely unique and inspiring. A few years ago I read an article about him and his movie called “Who killed Captain Alex?” which was incredibly fascinating. I followed his work ever since.

It is a great honor to become part of the Wakaliwood set. Those few minutes of the charming action-movie-madness means more to us than any other shiny Hollywood video clip. While working with Isaac we instantly felt like young boys again, who are seeing a Schwarzenegger or Bud Spencer movie for the first time. It was immensely important to us to get an authentic Wakaliwood video. The chance to work with the legendary VJ-Emmie as an commentator made it even more special to us.”

