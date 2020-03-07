WVRM Premiere New Single “Years Of Lead”

WVRM‘s new single “Years Of Lead” has premiered online via YouTube. The band’s new record “Colony Collapse”will be out on April 03rd via Prosthetic Records.





Comments frontman Ian Nix of it:

“‘Years Of Lead‘ is about the brutality and injustice of the Neo Liberal order experienced all over the world, and the frustrations felt by its utter failure to lift up the majority. It’s presented as straight forward and heavy as possible.”