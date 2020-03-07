WVRM Premiere New Single “Years Of Lead”
WVRM‘s new single “Years Of Lead” has premiered online via YouTube. The band’s new record “Colony Collapse”will be out on April 03rd via Prosthetic Records.
Comments frontman Ian Nix of it:
“‘Years Of Lead‘ is about the brutality and injustice of the Neo Liberal order experienced all over the world, and the frustrations felt by its utter failure to lift up the majority. It’s presented as straight forward and heavy as possible.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Burning Witches Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Heaven Shall Burn Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "WVRM Premiere New Song “Years Of Lead”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.