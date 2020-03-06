Burning Witches Posts New Music Video "Six Feet Underground" Online

Swiss quintet Burning Witches unleash their new album "Dance With The Devil" today and to celebrate, the girls have released the official video for the fierce new single "Six Feet Underground." Watch the video below.

The band explains: "'Six feet Underground' was the last song we wrote for the new album and it came together just a week before we entered the studio. It's very melodic and catchy - if you hear it, you can't help but sing along!"