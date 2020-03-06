Vader Reveals New Album "Solitude In Madness" Details

Polish death metal legends Vader have returned with their 16th studio album, "Solitude In Madness," out on May 1st 2020 via Nuclear Blast. Never one to rest or relax, Vader have done it all over the course of their 37-year history. From playing super-aggressive thrash under the watchful eye of Communist Poland to touring the globe and enjoying a near-maniacal fanbase, there’s no stopping the Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek-led outfit. Speed and power are back as the driving factors in Vader's fiendish yet proficient death metal!

"Humanity never learns from its lessons," says Wiwczarek. "I feel tensions continuing to rise around the world. People have forgotten about true pain, from a bigger picture standpoint. Generationally, the new generation doesn’t respect the old, and I’d challenge they don’t even respect themselves. Our everyday lives are on TV, so there’s no soul left. Everything’s empty. I think technology is also sucking the humanity out of us. There are more lonely people now than ever before, and yet we’re supposed to be connected together by technology. It’s madness! That’s where the title Solitude in Madness came from, actually. Of course, I approach these topics in a very Vader way. I love telling stories and expressing myself through those stories."

For "Solitude in Madness," Vader went outside their comfort zone to Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England, where the band teamed up with one-stop-shop Scott Atkins to engineer, produce, mix, and master for four weeks in summer 2019. Album artwork was done by death metal cover legend Wes Benscoter (Autopsy, Cattle Decapitation).

"Solitude in Madness" tracklisting:

1. Shock And Awe

2. Into Oblivion

3. Despair

4. Incineration Of The Gods

5. Sanctification Denied

6. And Satan Wept

7. Emptiness

8. Final Declaration

9. Dancing In The Slaughterhouse

10. Stigma Of Divinity

11. Bones