Testament Posts New Song "Children Of The Next Level" Online
The time has arrived for legendary Bay Area thrash metal giants Testament to unleash new thunder to the masses and reveal their thirteenth studio album, "Titans Of Creation," which will be released on April 3rd via Nuclear Blast.
Today, the band releases the second single entitled, "Children Of The Next Level." Watch the visualizer below.
Chuck Billy comments, "To all our Testament Legions out there... we hope you have been playing the shit out of our first single 'Night of the Witch' and are ready for our second release 'Children of the Next Level'. I know we are ready to play it live, so March 6th we are going to debut it for our fans attending the show at the O2 Academy in London. We are going to ask them to pull out there cameras and put up videos for everyone to enjoy and thrash it up! Hey fucking Metal For ever!!!!!!"
testament is best thrash metal out there wich is not easy?
since reunion testament put record like blows in james
hetfild face and guy knows it that testament is way
better...
no new bands dont come close to quality of testamnet...
mr hetfild is drunk on his kness becuse he knows that
all money in world cant help last 4 records..crap.
i am not cruel that is a fact !!!