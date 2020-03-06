Death Angel To Appear At 2020 MetalDays Festival
Death Angel, Cro-Mags, Darkest Hour, BAEST, and Hellripper have been added to the 2020 lineup for the MetalDays Festival in Slovenia. The impressive lineup includes Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Dark Fortress, Devin Townsend, Rotting Christ, Testament, and Wolves in the Throne Room.
MetalDays is surrounded by pristine nature, as the location lies between two mountain rivers. Imagine a metal festival with not one but two beaches.
Most tickets have been sold but about 1,000 remain. More details here.
