Plague Years Premiere New Song & Music Video “Play The Victim” - New Album “Circle Of Darkness” To Be Released In May

A May 22nd release date has been scheduled for Plague Years‘ new record, “Circle Of Darkness“. That album will land in stores on eOne Music. A new official music video for the opening track “Play The Victim” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.





Guitarist Eric Lauder commented of it:

“With this record I wanted to carve our own lane in metal. It’s darker, heavier, faster, and everyone crushed it from the performance to the production. This song is about that narcissistic person in everyone’s life. Someone who seems incredibly loyal but is just a shell of person filled with darkness. You show them the same loyalty, but they stab you in the back. Then when it comes time to confront them they manipulate the situation and ‘Play The Victim.'”