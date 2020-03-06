Avatar Premiere Their Short Film ‘Legend Of Avatar Country: A Metal Odyssey’
Avatar have premiered their short film ‘Legend Of Avatar Country: A Metal Odyssey‘ via YouTube. The movie was directed by Johan Carlén and is about the story told on the group's latest full-length, “Avatar Country“. You can stream it now below.

