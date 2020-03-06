Imonolith Premiere New Single “Becoming The Enemy” - Avatar Frontman Johannes Eckerström Guests
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
“Becoming The Enemy” is the latest cut to arrive ahead of Imonolith‘s debut full-length, “State Of Being“. This single finds Avatar vocalist Johannes Eckerström guesting. Imonolith feature members of Threat Signal, The Devin Townsend Project etc.. Meshuggah singer Jens Kidman will be guesting as well on the song “The Reign“. The album will be released on March 27th.
