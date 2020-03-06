Aborted Premiere New Song “Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation”
A brand new Aborted track titled “Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is the opening track from the group’s impending new EP, “La Grande Mascarade“, which will arrive in stores April 17th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Death On Fire, Premiere Video On Metalunderground
- Next Article:
Intronaut Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Aborted Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.