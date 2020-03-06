Exclusive
Indiana Death/Thrash Metal Heavy Hitters, Death On Fire, Premiere Video On Metalunderground.com
Metalunderground.com is pleased to bring you the world premiere of "Withering Away" by Death On Fire. The song is from the band's upcoming album "Ghost Songs" which will be released on March 20th.
The band commented "Tim’s wife was pretty sick for a while and this song is about the fear of losing a loved one and the uncertainty of life. It is also about watching someone suffer through things while you stand by unable to help. It is a very deep song and it hits hard.”
As you can see, the band takes their craft seriously and hopes that you’ll give them a listen.
You can pre-order their album here!
