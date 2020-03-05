Copenhagen band Redwood Hill drop third album

Danish band Redwood Hill is releasing the third and final album of their trilogy. Ender is coming out on March 20th (March 7 for the digital version), but you can listen to it here until then.

The 11 songs on Ender clock in at about 70 minutes. You can pre-order it here.

Catch Redwood Hill live at Copenhell in June.