Copenhagen band Redwood Hill drop third album

posted Mar 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

Danish band Redwood Hill is releasing the third and final album of their trilogy. Ender is coming out on March 20th (March 7 for the digital version), but you can listen to it here until then.

The 11 songs on Ender clock in at about 70 minutes. You can pre-order it here.

Catch Redwood Hill live at Copenhell in June.

