Breaking News

Slipknot Cancel Asian Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Concerns

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot cancel their imminent Asian touring plans as well as their own two-day ‘Knotfest Japan‘ festival due to the ongoing concerns with the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

Slipknot posted the below statement:

“In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan. While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made. Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon, and at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best possible experience possible.”

The organizers of the ‘Knotfest Japan‘ festival add:

“As a result of the current situation in connection with the coronravirus mandates in Japan and after thorough discussions with KNOTFEST organizers & Slipknot concerning the safety of the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved, we regretfully announce the postponement of KNOTFEST JAPAN 2020 originally scheduled for March 20th 2020 and March 21st 2020 at Makuhari Messe.

We are working with Slipknot and their management team on the new dates and will provide updates and announcements on the KNOTFEST JAPAN website and socials as details are confirmed.

For customers who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in a safe place as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For customers who wish to receive a refund, please hold on to your tickets until we announced full details of the refund process.

Slipknot, their management and our entire staff sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this has caused customers who have been looking forward to the festival.”

Slipknot‘s cancelled/postponed dates include:

03/20-21 Tokyo, JAP – Kntofest Japan

03/24 Singapore, SNG – Singapore Rockfest

03/27 Jakarta, IND – Hammersonic Festival

03/29 Manila, PHL – Amoranto Stadium