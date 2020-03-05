Desert Storm Premiere New Song "The Machine" From Upcoming New Album "Omens"
Oxford's Desert Storm premiere a new song entitled "The Machine", taken from their upcoming new fifth full-length "Omens". The album will be out in stores May 1st via UK-based label APF Records.
Check out now "The Machine" below.
Says Desert Storm singer Matt Ryan of the new track:
"The Machine' is about the ending of mankind. As a whole our species is absolutely fucking atrocious and I find comfort the fact that one day we will no longer be a stain on the surface of this planet. A majority of the human race blindly exist and consume in a system that is completely fucked. There is a likeness to sheep and pigs who know no better, who are one day destined to be led to slaughter because of the base level creatures they are. The Machine is the final resolution that will make way for a brighter future. What many fail to realise is that we are not the final stage in the evolutionary process. Celebrate as we move ever closer to extinction."
