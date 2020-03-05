Constrict Premiere New Song "No Eden" From Upcoming New EP

L.A. based hardcore/metal outfit Constrict premiere a new song called "No Eden". It is the title track off the band's forthcoming EP, which will be out in stores March 20th via Flatspot Records.

Check out now "No Eden" below.



<a href="http://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr50-no-eden">FSR50 - No Eden by Constrict</a>

Explains frontman Anthonie Gonzalez:

"'No Eden' is about the violent reality of mankind and people's willingness to destroy each other by any means necessary. I believe it is in our nature to hate one another. In our world there's no time for peace."