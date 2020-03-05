Ara Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Jurisprudence"
Wisconsin death metal band Ara premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Jurisprudence", which is now set for release on May 15th.
Check out now "Jurisprudence" below.
Comment Ara of it:
“This is easily our most cohesive material to date while at the same time most challenging, and great care was given to preserve songwriting integrity while still confronting the limitations of the genre. We purposely dialed back some of the otherworldly elements of the last record and focused on an organic approach rooted in a more terrestrial soundscape. This enabled us to regain a relationship with more conceivable elements of tragedy and horror while still expanding on human revulsion to them and existence in general.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Trial By Combat Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Throes Premiere New Music Video For "Disillusion"
0 Comments on "Ara Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.