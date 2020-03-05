Ara Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Jurisprudence"

Wisconsin death metal band Ara premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Jurisprudence", which is now set for release on May 15th.

Check out now "Jurisprudence" below.





Comment Ara of it:

“This is easily our most cohesive material to date while at the same time most challenging, and great care was given to preserve songwriting integrity while still confronting the limitations of the genre. We purposely dialed back some of the otherworldly elements of the last record and focused on an organic approach rooted in a more terrestrial soundscape. This enabled us to regain a relationship with more conceivable elements of tragedy and horror while still expanding on human revulsion to them and existence in general.”