Trial By Combat Premiere New Song & Music Video "Exsanguination Excite" From Upcoming Debut Album "Consumed By the Darkness"
Trial By Combat premiere a new song and music video "Exsanguination Excite", taken from their upcoming debut album "Consumed By the Darkness", which is projected for release in May of this year.
Check out now "Exsanguination Excite" below.
