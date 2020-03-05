See: Of Mice & Men’s Aaron Pauley Guest On New Elyne Song & Music Video “Light It Up”

Of Mice & Men frontman Aaron Pauley guests on the new single “Light It Up” from Italian band Elyne. A music video for the song, which also showcases Pauley, can be streamed below. Elyne‘s new full-length “Art Of Being Human” will land in stores March 06th.





Comments Elyne‘s singer Danny Metal of that:

“When we started writing this new album we didn’t have something like this in mind. I remember just being in my studio writing on a piano this song and immediately felt like his voice would have been such a crazy thing. We met Aaron in Italy when we shared the stage together with Of Mice & Men so we had him listen to the song and asked if he’d be up to collaborate and he came up with these amazing vocal lines and lyrics that were 100% perfect for the song. It’s been an easy process and I am so proud to have him on such a special song.”