Green Carnation releases first song in 14 years

Band Photo: Green Carnation (?)

Green Carnation just released their first single in 14 years.

Leaves of Yesteryear, the title track for Green Carnation's upcoming new album (out May 8, 2020), premiered today via Season of Mist. Check it out below.

Green Carnation will be playing at 2020 MetalDays.