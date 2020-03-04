Exclusive

The Malice Premiere New Song "Bebal" From Upcoming New Album "Legions Of The Dawn"

Sweden/Germany based technical death metal band The Malice have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Bebal", taken from their impending new album "Legions Of The Dawn". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and More Hate Productions (Russia) on March 25th.

Check out now "Bebal" below.