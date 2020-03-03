Exclusive

Skjult Premiere New Song "Lawless God" From Upcoming New Album "Lucifer Hominum Salvator"

Cuban black metal band Skjult have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Lawless God". The track is taken from their impending new album "Lucifer Hominum Salvator", which is coming out on March 17th via Satanath Records.

Check out now "Lawless God" below.