Warlust Premiere New Song "I Spit On Your Grave" From Upcoming New Album "Unearthing Shattered Philosophies"

German black/thrash metal outfit Warlust premiere a new song called "I Spit On Your Grave", taken from their forthcoming new album "Unearthing Shattered Philosophies", which will land in stores via Dying Victims Productions on April 24th.

Check out now "I Spit On Your Grave" below.