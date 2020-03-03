Mazikeen Premiere New Song "Vexation Through The Golden Sun" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Solace of Death"

Australian symphonic black/death band Mazikeen premiere a new song titled "Vexation Through The Golden Sun", taken from their upcoming debut album "The Solace of Death". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Iron, Blood And Death Corporation (Mexico) on March 23rd.

Check out now "Vexation Through The Golden Sun" below.