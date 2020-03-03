Greg Puciato (Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) Premieres New Song & Video “Fire For Water” - Taps Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan Bandmate Chris Pennie For New Solo Album

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato‘s new solo album, “Child Soldier: Creator Of God“ will arrive this summer through Federal Prisoner. A first song and music video from the project titled “Fire For Water“ has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below.

Speaking of the impending solo album, Puciato tells:

“I started writing in May or so of 2019, for what I thought would be the next Black Queen album, except that’s not at all what came out. So, just like with everything else that’s been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn’t fit neatly under any other existing roof. The misfits needed a place to go. This particular song came out really quickly. I guess it’s me reclaiming and owning the abrasive part of me. This whole album is, in a way, a very extreme statement of ownership.”