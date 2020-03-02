Tyr Announces "Valor And Folklore" North American Tour With Heidevolk, Trollfest And Metsatöll

Band Photo: Heidevolk (?)

The Faroe Islands' very own Tyr will return to North American this April with three of Europe's finest folk exports in tow. "The Valor & Folklore Tour" will include Heidevolk, Trollfest, and Metsatöll with headliners Tyr performing over 20 shows in cities across the USA and Canada. This is a rare chance for fans to catch this fine collection of folk all in one venue!

Tyr front-man Heri Joensen comments: "We're overjoyed to return to North America so soon, and especially happy to be headlining again. Our last North America run was very successful, and with the line-up we have this time, we are confident that it will be an even bigger blast for all who attend - bands and fans!"

"Valor & Folklore Tour" dates:

Apr. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Apr. 4 - Ottawa, ON @ Babylon Nightclub

Apr. 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Le D'Auteuil

Apr. 6 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Apr. 7 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Apr. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

Apr. 10 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

Apr. 11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Apr. 13 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Apr. 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Apr. 15 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Apr. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

Apr. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Apr. 18 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

Apr. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

Apr. 20 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Apr. 21 - Austin, TX @ Come and take it Live!

Apr. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Apr. 24 - Orlando, FL @ The Haven

Apr. 25 - Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

Apr. 26 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage