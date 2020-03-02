Tyr Announces "Valor And Folklore" North American Tour With Heidevolk, Trollfest And Metsatöll
Band Photo: Heidevolk (?)
The Faroe Islands' very own Tyr will return to North American this April with three of Europe's finest folk exports in tow. "The Valor & Folklore Tour" will include Heidevolk, Trollfest, and Metsatöll with headliners Tyr performing over 20 shows in cities across the USA and Canada. This is a rare chance for fans to catch this fine collection of folk all in one venue!
Tyr front-man Heri Joensen comments: "We're overjoyed to return to North America so soon, and especially happy to be headlining again. Our last North America run was very successful, and with the line-up we have this time, we are confident that it will be an even bigger blast for all who attend - bands and fans!"
"Valor & Folklore Tour" dates:
Apr. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Apr. 4 - Ottawa, ON @ Babylon Nightclub
Apr. 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Le D'Auteuil
Apr. 6 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral
Apr. 7 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
Apr. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
Apr. 10 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
Apr. 11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Apr. 13 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Apr. 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Apr. 15 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
Apr. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
Apr. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Apr. 18 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
Apr. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
Apr. 20 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
Apr. 21 - Austin, TX @ Come and take it Live!
Apr. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Apr. 24 - Orlando, FL @ The Haven
Apr. 25 - Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
Apr. 26 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Tyr Announces North American Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.