Roskilde Festival sells out four months in advance
The 2020 Roskilde Festival has sold out sooner than most prior years. While full festival tickets are gone, single day tickets remain. Wednesday features Deftones and Old Man Gloom. Thursday includes Elder, Faith No More, High On Fire, and Svalbard. Friday may have the most metal bands with Bersaerk, Conjurer, Heathe, Helms Alee, Nyredolk, and ORM. Saturday is slim on metal with just Amenra and Oozing Wound.
