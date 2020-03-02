Carcass Reveals New Album Title "Torn Arteries"

In a recent interview with Australia's Heavy magazine, Carcass guitarist Bill Steer revealed that the name of the band's forthcoming seventh album will be "Torn Arteries," with the title being inspired by a demo recorded by original drummer Ken Owen. In addition to this, he also confirmed the previously reported release date of August 7th through Nuclear Blast Records. An excerpt from the chat reads as follows:

Steer: "He had a fictitious band called Torn Arteries and he recorded everything himself in his bedroom; guitar, and he'd actually bang on boxes and kind of scream into the mic. And the whole thing was so distorted, it kind of sounded super heavy, even though essentially you were listening to a guy with a Spanish guitar and a couple of boxes. I think Jeff (Walker / frontman) appreciates the connection to the past and the fact that it was another Ken Owen classic. So that was his choice, really, and it stuck."

Owen suffered a brain hemorrhage in 1999 and has not performed with the band in over 20 years, but according to Steer is still part of the band.

Steer: "Even though Ken isn't playing in the band as such right now, he's kind of involved in everything we do, stylistically, because when he was so unique. When he was playing drums, his approach was just totally different. Also, the riffs he came up with, they were just really far out there. They were loads of fun to learn. I still think, as a guitar player, some of the stuff was very unorthodox and it was quite a challenge. That kind of influence still runs through what we do today."

