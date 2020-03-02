Exclusive

MemoCrasher Premiere New Song & Fiery Music Video "Burn" From Upcoming New Double Album "Humanity&Revenant"

Polish metal quartet MemoCrasher premiere a new song and fiery music video titled "Burn", taken from their upcoming double album "Humanity&Revenant", which will be out in stores September 4th, 2020.

Check out now "Burn" below.





Tells the promotion agency:

"What happens when one stubborn doctor with no musical background one day realizes that music is his greatest passion?

Sooner than later he'll meet three equally stubborn and ambitious people with the same goal and problems in between.

Within a couple of years they'll do everything they can to make their dream come true and share their passion with the people.

MemoCrasher is a rock/metal band founded in 2014 by Dave Andrew and Hubert Malicki in Ustrzyki Dolne, Poland.

In 2016 they released their first LP album Revenant recorded in wooden chamber with more passion than skills.

Encouraged by an enthusiastic local reception they decided to take a step back to improve their skill.

In 2018/2019 Jarno and Maciej Lenartowicz joined the band and finally they return in 2020 strong as never before with the newest single 'Burn' and double album 'Humanity&Revenant' to burn your hearts and ignite your souls."

Lineup:

Dave Andrew – vocals, guitar

Hubert Malicki – guitar

Jarno – bass guitar

Maciej Lenartowicz – drums

Recent City – Katowice, Poland