Listen: 26 Underground Bands Paying Tribute to Slayer

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

26 underground metal bands from all over the world have joined forces to pay tribute to Slayer. You can stream "A Tribute to SLAYER" now via YouTube below.

Explains the promotion agency:

"For a long time Slayer are not just metal legends but a household name. Metalheads idolize them, musicians call Slayer "teachers", orienting towards this band. Hell, even people that far away from this music have heard about this band. Long story short, it's impossible to overestimate Slayer's contribution to the music.

In 2018 the band declared about ending their career and after long world farewell tour Slayer honourably left the stage.

With Tribute to Slayer release Antichrist Metalzine pays homage to the band: 26 bands from all over the world, from Australia to Bosnia and Herzegovina will salute to the masters, playing their songs."



Playlist:

01 - Tankist (Estonia) - Evil Has No Boundaries [00:02]

02 - Aeons Abyss (Australia) - Die by the Sword [03:26]

03 - Hateful Agony (Germany) - Black Magic [06:36]

04 - Serpents Kiss (UK) - Tormentor [10:46]

05 - LoneHunter (Brazil) - Crionics [15:11]

06 - Intrepid (Estonia) - Chemical Warfare [18:49]

07 - Myrholt (Norway) - Kill Again [24:18]

08 - Hamvak (Germany) - At Dawn They Sleep [29:50]

09 - Beltane (New Zealand) - Angel Of Death [36:22]

10 - EigenstateZero (Sweden) - Piece by Piece [41:20]

11 - Grand Demise of Civilization (USA) - Raining Blood [43:39]

12 - Mindwars (USA) - Criminally Insane [47:45]

13 - Frijgard (Switzerland) - South of Heaven [50:08]

14 - Unto the Wolves (USA) - Silent Scream [54:55]

15 - Hellming (Brazil) - Mandatory Suicide [58:20]

16 - Day 40 (UK) - Ghosts of War [01:02:48]

17 - Zvijer (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Cleanse the Soul [01:06:50]

18 - SavageZ (Brazil) - War Ensemble [01:09:54]

19 - Macabre Decay (Sweden) - Expendable Youth [01:14:56]

20 - Hicsos (Brazil) - Dead Skin Mask [01:18:43]

21 - Imminent Reaper (Mexico) - Skeletons of Society [01:23:49]

22 - Killrape (Brazil) - Born of Fire [01:28:22]

23 - Injector (Spain) - Dittohead [01:31:25]

24 - Domination Inc. (Greece) - Disciple [01:33:59]

25 - Jumpscare (Italy) - Bloodline [01:38:24]

26 - Outis (Ireland) - Jihad [01:42:02]