Gavranovi Premiere New Song "Pjevanija prva" From Upcoming New EP "Crni"
Serbian black metal band Gavranovi premiere a new song entitled “Pjevanija prva” (“Cry of Yore”), taken from their upcoming new EP "Crni".
Check out now "Pjevanija prva" below.
