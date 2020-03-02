Bâ’a Premiere New Song "Titan" From Upcoming New Album "Deus Qui Non Mentitur"

French black metal trio Bâ’a premiere a new song titled "Titan", taken from their upcoming new album "Deus Qui Non Mentitur", which will be out on April 24th in CD and LP formats via Osmose Productions.

Check out now "Titan" below.



