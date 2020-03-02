Gravespawn Premiere New Song "Barbarian Misanthropy" From Upcoming New Album "The Elder Darkness"
Southern California black metal band Gravespawn premiere a new song entitled "Barbarian Misanthropy", taken from their upcoming new album "The Elder Darkness", which will be released on March 21st by Satanath Records.
Check out now "Barbarian Misanthropy" below.
