Enoid Premiere New Song "Je ne volerai plus dans les cieux" From Upcoming New Album "Négation Du Corps"
Enoid premiere a new song titled "Je ne volerai plus dans les cieux", taken from their upcoming new album "Négation Du Corps", which will be out in stores March 20th via Satanath Records and The Ritual Productions.
Check out now "Je ne volerai plus dans les cieux" below.
