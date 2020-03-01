Exclusive

Haissem Premiere New Song "Arcanum" From Upcoming New Album "Kuhaghan Tyyn"

Ukraine based melodic black metal band Haissem have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Arcanum", taken from their impending new album "Kuhaghan Tyyn". The record will be released by the group’s new label Satanath Records on March 22nd.

Check out now "Arcanum" below.



