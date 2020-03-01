Exclusive
Haissem Premiere New Song "Arcanum" From Upcoming New Album "Kuhaghan Tyyn"
Ukraine based melodic black metal band Haissem have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Arcanum", taken from their impending new album "Kuhaghan Tyyn". The record will be released by the group’s new label Satanath Records on March 22nd.
Check out now "Arcanum" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Haissem Premiere New Song 'Arcanum'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.