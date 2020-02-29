Invent, Animate Premiere New Single “Monarch”
Invent Animate premiere another single from their new record “Greyview” which will land in stores on March 13th via Tragic Hero Records. “Monarch” is the name of that final sneak peek and you can stream it via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Invent, Animate Premiere New Song “Monarch”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.