Malevolence Premiere New Song & Music Video “Keep Your Distance” - Knocked Loose Singer Bryan Garris Guests
Malevolence‘s brand new official music video for their song “Keep Your Distance” is now available for streaming below. Knocked Loose singer Bryan Garris guests on that particular track and also performs in the clip. The track is taken from Malevolence‘s impending new EP, “The Other Side“, which will be out on April 24.
State Malevolence:
“‘Keep Your Distance‘ encompasses the difficulty in making the decision to cut off those around you that bring nothing positive to your life. It was written about positive aggression; having the strength to remove and liberate yourself from any negative influence that you see fit – a sentiment that we believe everyone can relate to.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Havok Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Invent, Animate Premiere New Song “Monarch”
0 Comments on "Malevolence Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.