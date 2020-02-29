Malevolence Premiere New Song & Music Video “Keep Your Distance” - Knocked Loose Singer Bryan Garris Guests

Malevolence‘s brand new official music video for their song “Keep Your Distance” is now available for streaming below. Knocked Loose singer Bryan Garris guests on that particular track and also performs in the clip. The track is taken from Malevolence‘s impending new EP, “The Other Side“, which will be out on April 24.

State Malevolence:

“‘Keep Your Distance‘ encompasses the difficulty in making the decision to cut off those around you that bring nothing positive to your life. It was written about positive aggression; having the strength to remove and liberate yourself from any negative influence that you see fit – a sentiment that we believe everyone can relate to.”