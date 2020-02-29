Havok Premiere New Song & Music Video “Phantom Force”

Band Photo: Havok (?)

Havok premiere a official new music video for their track “Phantom Force“. The group had K. Hunter Lamar helm the clip, which lands as the first single from their impending release “V“.





Explains lead guitarist Reece Scruggs:

“Somewhere in the middle of writing ‘V‘ we all came together and made the decision that we needed a full blown face peeler track. I remember David saying ‘Reign In Blood tempo’, so I came up with something almost immediately and sent it over to the guys.

And aside from some subtle stylistic details it stayed pretty true to that original concept. ‘Phantom Force‘ as a first single will assure our fans and skeptics that we haven’t lost a step in making vicious, straight forward, non-gimmicked heavy metal.”

Adds singer/guitarist David Sanchez:

“‘Phantom Force‘ is about the mysterious deaths that happen during sleep paralysis in the Hmong people. These people fled their war-torn homeland and could not seem to escape a terrifying fate. The goal with this video was to visually represent the fear and panic that people must’ve felt just before their sudden nocturnal demise. Watch at your own risk…”