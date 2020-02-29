Warbringer Premiere New Version Of “Firepower Kills”

Warbringer‘s new full-length “Weapons Of Tomorrow” will arrive on April 24th through Napalm Records. In celebration of the album’s announcement, the group have premiered a remastered/final album mix version of their latest single, “Firepower Kills“.

Comments singer John Kevill:

“‘Weapons Of Tomorrow‘ contains two tracks you’ve previously heard, ‘Firepower Kills‘ and ‘Power Unsurpassed‘, which now appear on the record in new and improved form. ‘Firepower Kills‘ is about advancing weapons technology. Modern science is an enormously powerful tool, and the human species must be very cautious about its use.

This song looks at the last 100 years of scientific advances in weaponry and asks, ‘where does this lead?’ Musically, it’s a total thrashing burner, and the main riff ‘evolves’ throughout the song like the weaponry in the lyrics.

I put a lot of thought and detail into the lyrical content of this album. There’s often a ‘storytelling’ component, in which the song’s lyrics develop or turn along with the music and structure of the song. All in all, ‘Weapons of Tomorrow‘ contains elements of our previous album, ‘Woe to the Vanquished‘, but takes them further and in new and exciting directions.”

Kevill further states of the record:

“While containing speed-driven burners like ‘Firepower Kills‘ and ‘Unraveling‘ and crushing stomps like ‘The Black Hand Reaches Out‘ and ‘Crushed Beneath the Tracks,’ ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow‘ goes really big on the epic tracks, containing not one but four. Each has its own character.

The forlorn and semi-ballad ‘Defiance of Fate‘ breaks serious musical ground for us and is like no song in our catalogue. ‘Heart of Darkness‘ and ‘Notre Dame (King of Fools)‘ offer different takes on a dark, black metal-oriented sound, and ‘Glorious End‘ is a tragic war epic with a unique lyrical component.”