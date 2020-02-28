Nite Premiere New Song "The Way" From Upcoming Debut Album "Darkness Silence Mirror Flame"
Bay Area outfit Nite premiere a new song called "The Way", taken from their impending debut album "Darkness Silence Mirror Flame", which will be released by Creator-Destructor on March 20th.
Check out now "The Way" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nite Premiere New Song 'The Way'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.