Symbolik Premiere New Song "Corridors Of The Consumed" From Upcoming New Album "Emergence"
Band Photo: Symbolik (?)
Symbolik premiere their new song “Corridors Of The Consumed”. Their new record "Emergence" will be out instores via The Artisan Era on April 10th.
Check out now "Corridors Of The Consumed" below.
