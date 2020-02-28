Amnutseba Premiere New Song "Tabula" From Upcoming New Album "Emanatism"
French black metal band Amnutseba premiere a new song entitled "Tabula", taken from their impending new album "Emanatism", which will be out in stores on March 27th via Iron Bonehead Productions.
Check out now "Tabula" below.
