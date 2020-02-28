Arcada Premiere New Song "Lunar Possessions" From Upcoming New Album "Projections"
Peruvian black metal band Arcada premiere a new song titled "Lunar Possessions", taken from their upcoming new album "Projections", which will be released by Edged Circle Productions on March 27th.
Check out now "Lunar Possessions" below.
