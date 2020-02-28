The Acacia Strain Premiere Two New Tracks As Part Of “D” Single
Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)
The Acacia Strain have digitally released a new single entitled “D“ featuring also two new B-side tracks, “Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat” and “Seeing God“. You can stream them via YouTube below, with a 7'' pressing of this single being set for an April 10th release through Rise Records.
“Seeing God“:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rotting Out Premiere New Track “Unforgiven”
- Next Article:
Arcada Premiere New Song "Lunar Possessions"
0 Comments on "The Acacia Strain Premiere Two New Tracks"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.