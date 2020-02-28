The Acacia Strain Premiere Two New Tracks As Part Of “D” Single

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

The Acacia Strain have digitally released a new single entitled “D“ featuring also two new B-side tracks, “Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat” and “Seeing God“. You can stream them via YouTube below, with a 7'' pressing of this single being set for an April 10th release through Rise Records.

“Seeing God“: