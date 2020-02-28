Rotting Out Premiere New Single “Unforgiven”

Rotting Out premiere a new single titled “Unforgiven” streaming for you below. The new album will be released on April 10th and it will arrive as the group’s first since singer Walter Delgado did time in prison following a weed bust.

Explains Delgado:

“It’s been 7 years since our last LP. A lot has happened since: hard lessons, periods of isolation, weight of guilt, diagnosis, crippling realisation, absolute hopelessness and also absolute peace and calmness. The purpose for the image of the record is that there was a lot that was left unspoken and I danced around the darker moments and some were just buried completely.

I decided to reopen things that haven’t been open in almost 25 years and look it straight in the face. That old dusty mirror that shows me more than I’d like to see or remember. I’ve never been more proud of writing this record and nothing was left behind on my end. Some of these took more out of me than I’d like to admit. Nonetheless, I knew it was time to put it all out there.”

As for this new track, Walter Delgado tells:

“‘Unforgiven‘ was everything imprinted on me as a child from an abusive parent. Made to believe every bad experience was my own fault and unable to forgive myself for situations that were not only not my fault but far beyond my control. Now as an adult I try to undo and forgive myself for things I never even did, apologising for the actions of ghosts, feeling stuck like there’s no way out completely exhausted by guilt that doesn’t belong to me.”