Azusa (Extol, Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Etc.) Premiere New Song “Detach” - Testament’s Alex Skolnick Guests

Azusa‘s new single “Detach” has premiered online. The track sports a guest spot from Testament, etc. guitarist Alex Skolnick and you can stream it via YouTube below. An April 10th release date has been set for the group’s upcoming new album, “Loop Of Yesterdays“.

The group, who feature current and former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Extol and Sea + Air, stated of this track:

“Like a smokeless fire ripping through dry grass, ‘Detach‘ moves in and out of the heaviest groove Azusa has concocted thus far. The lyrics are a deep dive into how we accept and respond to the downward spirals life inevitably throws us all into. The track builds like a runway cleared for the maniacal solo of Testament‘s Alex Skolnick to launch the listener into the stratosphere.”