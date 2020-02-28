Trivium Premiere New Single & Music Video “Catastrophist”
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Trivium premiere a new track and music video titled “Catastrophist” which was helmed by Ryan Mackfall. The song arrives as the first cut from the group’s new record “What The Dead Men Say“, which Roadrunner Records will release on April 24th.
Here’s what Trivium had to say about their new album:
Matt Heafy:
“‘What The Dead Men Say‘ is everything that is Trivium. On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album.”
Paolo Gregoletto:
“With the new album, we took what worked on the ‘The Sin And The Sentence‘ and dialed it all up to 11.”
Corey Beaulieu:
“We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band.”
