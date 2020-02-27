KillKount Premiere New Song & Music Video "Memento Mori" From Upcoming New Album "Konflict & Terror"
Indian death metal outfit KillKount premiere a new song and music video called "Memento Mori", taken from their upcoming new album "Konflict & Terror", which is out March 13th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Memento Mori" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
August Burns Red Premiere New Track “Bones”
- Next Article:
I Am Destruction Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "KillKount Premiere New Song 'Memento Mori'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.