Brutal Assault Adds Nine More Bands To Already Impressive Line-up
Although Brutal Assault doesn't take place until August, this festival is still adding bands to an already impressive line-up at a dizzying pace. The latest addition includes the following bands: Baest, Birds In Row, Brutus, Gatecreeper, God Mother, Lost Society, Vitriol, Vola and Wolves In The Throne Room.
