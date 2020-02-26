Exclusive
Kolossus Premiere New Song "Reborn" From Upcoming New Album "The Line of the Border"
Black/Viking metal unit Kolossus have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Reborn", taken from their upcoming new album "The Line of the Border", which will be co-released on March 19th by Satanath Records (Russia) and The Ritual Productions (Netherlands).
Check out now "Reborn" below.
